Porsche electric boat is the ultimate sports machine for wet and wild fun

Porsche supercars have long thrilled enthusiasts on roads across the world but why should the company restrict itself to land alone? Little wonder then that the German brand entered into a partnership with Austrian yacht builder Frauscher Shipyard to work on what is being touted as one of the most capable electric sports boat the world has ever seen.

Porsche and Frauscher Shipyard have collaborated for the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air electric sports boat which will feature Porsche Macan EVs drive tech. Not only do the sketches confirm that here is a sports boat that will create metaphorical waves galore, there is more than enough being promises in the looks department to impress.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is being based on the Frauscher 858 daycruiser which is already on sale and measures 8.67 meter long (8,670 mm) and will be 2.49 meter wide (2,490 mm). The Macan EV drivetrain will be further tuned to ensure what Porsche claims would allow the boat to have impressive acceleration and enormous pulling power.

At the core of the electric sports boat would be a lithium-ion battery set with a total capacity of 100 kWh. There will also be the absolutely latest in synchronous electric motor technology. The boat will make use of DC fast charging options where available while also being compatible with AC charging options.

Don't just expect sheer performance because the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is expected to caress passengers - all nine at a time - in ultimate luxury. There will be a swimming platform towards the rear of the boat, a couple of benches, shades, a refrigerator and a premium sound system.

Porsche has confirmed that sale would begin from 2024 and that 25 first-edition models would be offered to begin with. Needless to say, don't expect it to be a sea toy of one and all as the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air will carry a hefty price tag. “We stand for state-of-the-art, high-performance and sustainable luxury – and we are redefining this concept," says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG. “The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, like our sports cars, offers exceptional performance and luxury experiences."

