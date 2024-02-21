Plugs and cables will be a thing of past for EVs soon. Here’s why

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, the automotive industry is undergoing a revolution. Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular, offering a cleaner and greener alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles. However, one of the major challenges facing EVs is the need for efficient and convenient charging infrastructure.

Enter wireless EV charging, a technology that promises to change the way electric vehicles are powered. Imagine a world where EV drivers no longer need to hunt for a charging station or fumble with cords. Instead, they simply pull into a specialised parking space, wait for a light on their dashboard to signal charging, and then go about their day, all without the need for pesky cords or plugs.

This futuristic vision is closer than one might think, thanks to the efforts of multiple startups and companies working to make wireless charging a mainstream reality, a report by Bloomberg stated. The concept is simple yet revolutionary: using magnetic resonance and a charging pad, a power-transmitting field is generated. When a coil in a receiver under the car aligns with a coil in the charging pad, the receiver captures the energy and feeds it to the car's battery, much like wireless phone charging.

Despite its potential, wireless EV charging still faces several hurdles. One of the major challenges is charging speed. Most wireless chargers currently available are on par with Level 2 chargers, which are slower than the DC fast chargers found at many public stations. Additionally, retrofitting existing EVs for wireless charging can be costly and may void warranties, making it difficult for carmakers to justify the expense.

However, progress is being made. Several automakers in China and South Korea are already testing wireless charging technology on new passenger cars. In the U.S., companies like WiTricity Corp. are rolling out wireless charging systems for electric golf carts and light vehicles, with plans to expand to passenger cars in the future.

One of the key drivers behind the push for wireless charging is Tesla Inc., which has confirmed its interest in developing its own version of the technology. Tesla's involvement has sparked interest among other automakers, signalling a potential shift towards wireless charging becoming a mainstream technology.

Standardisation is also crucial for the widespread adoption of wireless charging. SAE International has finalised the first standard for stationary wireless charging for light-duty vehicles, providing guidelines for safe charging speeds, interoperability, and performance. This standardisation will allow for the widespread deployment of wireless charging infrastructure, making it easier for consumers to adopt the technology.

While wireless EV charging is still in its early stages, advancements in technology and growing interest from automakers suggest that a cord-free future may not be too far away. As infrastructure continues to evolve, wireless charging could become a standard feature, simplifying the process of charging an EV and helping to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener transportation system.

