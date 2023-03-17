HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Own Electric Car? Beware Of Cyber Attacks At Ev Charging Stations, Says Gadkari

Own electric car? Beware of cyber attacks at EV charging stations, says Gadkari

Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India, received reports of vulnerabilities in products and applications related to electric vehicle charging stations.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 14:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (AP)
Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (AP)
Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (AP)
Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and is actively taking steps to combat the issue of hacking," Gadkari said.

He said as per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, the number of cyber security incidents during 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 is 2,08,456; 3,94,499; 11,58,208; 14,02,809 and 13,91,457, respectively.

Replying to a separate query, the road transport and highways minister said 147 lakh was disbursed as compensation to victims of hit-and-run cases in current fiscal year till February.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The ministry has notified the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

It provides for increased compensation to victims of hit-and-run accidents, 50,000 (in case of grievous injury) and 2,00,000 (in case of death) including detailed procedure for availing this compensation.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said the ministry has set a higher target of 12,200 km for construction of National Highways during current financial year as compared to previous three financial years.

"The target of construction of NHs for financial year 2023-24 has not yet been finalized," he added.

The minister informed that there are 19 projects costing 21,864 crore which are delayed due to delays in land acquisition.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 14:51 PM IST
TAGS: Electric car Electric vehicle EV EV charging station Nitin Gadkari
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city