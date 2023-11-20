Orxa Mantis electric performance motorcycle slated for launch tomorrow

After a wait of well over four years, Bengaluru-based start-up Orxa Energies is all set to bring the Mantis electric performance motorcycle to the market tomorrow, November 21, 2023. Making its first public debut at the 2019 India Bike Week, the Orxa Mantis electric bike has seen major upgrades since and is all set to take on the Ultraviolette F77 in the performance electric motorcycle segment. Interestingly, both electric motorcycle makers are located in Bengaluru.

Primarily a defence-tech solutions company, its founders Ranjita Ravi and Dr Prajwal Sabnis are avid motorcyclists themselves and the motivation to build the Mantis rose from their own aspirations of owning an electric performance bike in 2015, which was unavailable in India at the time. Electric motorcycles globally too were few and far with the exception of expensive options like Zero Motorcycles. This led to the creation of the Mantis, promising performance and agility propelled by an electric drivetrain.

Also Read : Orxa Mantis performance e-motorcycle launch this year, new facility inaugurated

The Orxa Energies R&D facility in Bengaluru includes a test track as well. The electric performance bikes will be built in the same space

Orxa’s existing development in building batteries for defence drones among other utilities further helped the company to shorten development time with the tech and learnings being transferred to the creation of the Mantis. Backed by the SAR Group, Orxa further accelerated development after moving into its new R&D facility in June this year, even as the motorcycle has been through multiple levels of testing over the years.

Before its launch, the Orxa Mantis made waves among electric aficionados for completing the Bharatmala. Dubbed the ‘Electric Bharatmala’, the makers covered 7,000 km in 28 days on two Mantis e-bikes. With both electric motorcycles covering a total of over 14,000 km, the machines underwent a host of stresses including varying temperatures, elevation changes, different road surfaces as well as off-road sections and more.

The Orxa Mantis packs a 28 kW (37.5 bhp) electric motor and a 9 kWh battery pack with a claimed 200 km of range

Since its first showcase in 2019, followed by the pandemic-induced lockdown, the extended development time allowed Orxa to move from swappable batteries to a fixed battery on the Orxa Mantis. The naked electric motorcycle gets some promising numbers with the electric motor producing 28 kW (37.5 bhp) and a 9 kWh battery pack with a claimed 200 km of range. In contrast, the Ultraviolette F77 gets a 30.2 kW (39.94 bhp) electric motor while the 10.3 kWh battery pack promises 307 km (claimed) on a single charge.

Also Read : Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days

The upcoming Mantis will be built at Orxa’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and production will be scaled up in a phased manner as demand increases. The start-up has been conducting test rides with select customers on the track and is now finally ready to launch its maiden offering.

More details on pricing and availability will be available at the launch tomorrow. The final specifications will also be revealed at the launch. With Ultraviolette opening the gates for performance electric motorcycles, the Mantis certainly arrives as a welcome addition, one which we can’t wait to ride soon.

First Published Date: