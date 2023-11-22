Orxa Mantis is the newest made-in-India performance electric motorcycle. Check it out

Bengaluru-based Orxa Energies has launched the Mantis performance electric motorcycle 

The Orxa Mantis is developed in India and promises performance equivalent to mid-segment motorcycles

The Mantis takes inspiration from its namesake insect with the dual projector lens headlamps and sharply styled bodywork

Power comes from the 20.5 kW (27.4 bhp) liquid-cooled electric motor with 93 Nm, which weighs just 11.5 kg

0-100 kmph comes up in 8.9 seconds and the top speed is rated at 135 kmph

The Orxa Mantis packs an 8.9 kWh battery pack promising a range of 221 km on a single charge

At 182 kg (kerb), the Orxa Mantis is substantially lighter than the Ultraviolette F77 with an all-aluminium chassis

The Orxa Mantis is priced at 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and pre-bookings are now open

Deliveries will begin from April 2024 onwards
