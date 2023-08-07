Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1x To Be Launched On August 15, Will Be More Affordable Than Ola S1 Air

Ola S1X to be launched on August 15, will be more affordable than Ola S1 Air

Ola Electric recently launched a new electric scooter, called the S1 Air. It is priced at 1.10 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the manufacturer is working on another electric scooter which will be more affordable than the S1 Air. It will be called S1X and will serve as the entry-level scooter in Ola Electric's portfolio. It will be launched on 15th August i.e. Independence Day.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 07 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM
Follow us on:
A teaser image of the Ola S1X.
First Published Date: 07 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1X electric scooters electric vehicles EV S1 Air
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS