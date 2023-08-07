Ola S1X to be launched on August 15, will be more affordable than Ola S1 Air

Ola Electric recently launched a new electric scooter, called the S1 Air. It is priced at ₹1.10 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the manufacturer is working on another electric scooter which will be more affordable than the S1 Air. It will be called S1X and will serve as the entry-level scooter in Ola Electric's portfolio. It will be launched on 15th August i.e. Independence Day.