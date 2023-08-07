Ola S1X to be launched on August 15, will be more affordable than Ola S1 Air

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ola Electric recently launched a new electric scooter, called the S1 Air. It is priced at ₹1.10 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the manufacturer is working on another electric scooter which will be more affordable than the S1 Air. It will be called S1X and will serve as the entry-level scooter in Ola Electric's portfolio. It will be launched on 15th August i.e. Independence Day.