Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 X+ Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin In India, Rivals Okinawa Praisepro

Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the S1 X+ electric scooter in India. The Ola S1 X+ was launched in August this year priced from 1.10 (ex-showroom) onwards and is the more powerful variant based on the new S1 X, the brand’s most affordable electric scooter on sale. Making the purchase more affordable, Ola Electric recently announced a flat cash discount of 20,000 on the S1 X+, bringing the asking price to 89,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of ₹20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to ₹89,999 for a limited period

The new Ola S1 X+ is built on the Gen2 platform that now underpins all the scooters in Ola Electric’s lineup. The new platform brings improvement to the chassis design that’s now lighter with fewer moving parts, while the new battery pack offers better thermal efficiency and safety, the company claims.

Also Read : Ola Electric slashes sales targets ahead of IPO launch, say sources

The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha FZ-X
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Moto Morini X-Cape
₹ 7.20 - 7.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Ola S1 X+ is equipped with a 6 kW (8 bhp) electric motor with the e-scooter capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph. The model also comes with a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge.

Customers wanting to bring an Ola electric scooter home in December will get more offers to choose from. This includes a 50 per cent discount on extended warranty on all second-generation scooters, as well as a cashback of up to 2,000 on each successful referral. The referee will also get a cashback of up to 3,000 on the purchase of the new Gen 2 S1 Pro or S1 Air.

The Ola electric scooter range starts from the new S1 X priced at 89,999, deliveries of which are yet to begin, and goes up to the Gen 2 S1 Pro priced at 1.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The reservation window for the 2 kW and 3 kW S1 X variants is open for 999 with the models priced at 89,999 and 99,999 (ex-showroom) respectively.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 X Plus Ola Electric Ola S1 electric scooters
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS