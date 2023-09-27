HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola's Moveos 4 To Come With Tamper Alert. Check It Out

Ola's MoveOS 4 to come with Tamper Alert. Check it out

Ola Electric is currently working on launching the MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has rolled out the new software to the beta testers and the stable build is expected to roll in the second half of the next month. Now, Ola Electric has released a new teaser that shows MoveOS 4's tamper alert feature in action.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola MoveOS 4 beta
Ola Electric has started to roll out its new software update MoveOS 4 in its electric scooters along with new features in the beta version. Official roll out of the software update will take place soon.
Ola MoveOS 4 beta
Ola Electric has started to roll out its new software update MoveOS 4 in its electric scooters along with new features in the beta version. Official roll out of the software update will take place soon.

The Tamper Alert function will work by showing a warning on the screen when it detects a movement of the scooter while it is locked. Then the electric scooter will send a notification to the owner's phone through the Ola Electric application. The owner can then track the scooter or deactivate the alert.

If someone is interested in testing out these features, then he or she can sign up for the beta testing of the MoveOS 4. However, it is important to note that the beta software can be buggy and a few features might not work as expected.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric LEO
₹ 72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Tamper Alert is not the only feature that is coming to the S1 electric scooters. Ola Electric has also added Ola Maps which is developed by the manufacturer themselves. Ola will also introduce Garage mode to the application, so a single application would be able to control several Ola Electric scooters.

Also Read : Ola Electric launches S1X and S1X+ electric scooters, priced under 1 lakh

Apart from this, there will be Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode as well. MoveOS 4 will also come with personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

Ola says that with the MoveOS 4, things like Hypercharging, document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response are faster. They have also improved features like regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The manufacturer will also be updating the application. It will now come with a dark mode OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric MoveOS electric vehicles EV electric scooters S1 Ola

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.