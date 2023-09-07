Ola Electric starts to deliver S1 X e-scooters. First units rolled out

Booked the new Ola S1 X electric scooter? Get ready for delivery as the Bengaluru-based EV maker has started to roll out the first units of its most affordable electric scooter from the Ola FutureFactory. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of the EV manufacturer, has shared the image of the first units of the S1 X rolled out of the assembly line. The S1 X was launched in August at a starting price of ₹90,000 (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 X has been launched in three variants with different battery sizes. The EV maker said that the new model, along with the updated S1 range of electric scooters, have received more than 75,000 bookings within the first couple of weeks since the launch took place on August 15.

The Ola S1 X electric scooter is offered with two battery packs. The standard Ola S1 X electric scooter comes with a 2 kWh and a 3 kWh battery pack. The top-spec S1 X+ variant is offered with only a 3 kWh battery pack. It was launched at a price of ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). All the launch prices were introductory in nature, which expired on August 21.

Earlier, Ola Electric had said that the deliveries of the S1 X+ variants will start first from September. The company is accepting reservations for the S1 X (2 kWh & 3 kWh) variants for ₹999 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from December onwards.

Scooter Introductory price (ex-showroom) New price (ex-showroom) Ola S1 X+ ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1,09,999 Ola S1 X 3 kWh ₹ 89,999 ₹ 99,999 Ola S1 X 2 kWh ₹ 79,999 ₹ 89,999

Ola S1 X electric scooter is based on the Gen 2 platform that is shared with the new S1 Pro and the S1 Air. The chassis is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

The 3 kWh version of the Ola S1 X electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 151 kms on a single charge. The S1 X+ variant has a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

The scooter is being offered in a multi-tone design language. The S1 X gets a different cowl for the headlamp, circular mirrors and a new display. It gets steel rims instead of alloy wheels. The boot space measures 34 litres and there is a flat floor as well which makes the S 1X+ quite practical.

