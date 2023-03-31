Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Sales Crosses 27,000 Units In March, Expands Market Share To 30%

Ola Electric sales crosses 27,000 units in March, expands market share to 30%

Ola Electric has released its sales figures for March 2023 and the company has sold 27,000 units in the month. That's the highest Ola has sold in a single month, consolidating its market share to over 30 per cent, the company announced. With the impressive sales figure, the company managed to end FY2023 on a high, retailing over two lakh vehicles during the concluding financial year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 18:52 PM
Follow us on:
Ola Electric registered its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2023 with 27,000 units sold

Ola Electric has been the number one electric two-wheeler seller for the past seven consecutive months. The numbers come amidst an aggressive expansion plan for the brand's experience centres across the country. The two-wheeler maker has over 400 experience centres across India so far, a feat it has managed to do in a little over six months. It plans to expand the offline footprint by 50 new experience centres daily. Ola says nearly 90 per cent of its customers live within a 20 km radius of an experience centre.

Also Read : Ola Electric to raise USD $300 million: Sources

Ola sold over 2 lakh electric scooters in FY2023

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon
₹0.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the impressive sales, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritizing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company's consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EVs mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to human scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift."

The past month also brought major controversies for Ola Electric with its decision to upgrade the front form assembly on existing scooters, in light of several accidents. However, the company insisted on calling the upgrade a voluntary exercise done in customer interest rather than a recall. Ola said that the number of affected models was so low that it did not qualify for a recall.

Also Read : Ola Electric outlines changes with new front suspension. Presses, not a recall

The previous year also saw Ola Electric expand its portfolio with the entry-level S1 Air, while the manufacturer rejigged its complete variant lineup bringing 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options across the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro models. While the S1 and S1 Pro are already on sale, deliveries for the S1 Air will begin in July this year.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 18:52 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro electric scooter sales auto sales March 2023 Auto sales
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS