Ola Electric sales crosses 27,000 units in March, expands market share to 30%

Ola Electric has released its sales figures for March 2023 and the company has sold 27,000 units in the month. That's the highest Ola has sold in a single month, consolidating its market share to over 30 per cent, the company announced. With the impressive sales figure, the company managed to end FY2023 on a high, retailing over two lakh vehicles during the concluding financial year.

Ola Electric has been the number one electric two-wheeler seller for the past seven consecutive months. The numbers come amidst an aggressive expansion plan for the brand's experience centres across the country. The two-wheeler maker has over 400 experience centres across India so far, a feat it has managed to do in a little over six months. It plans to expand the offline footprint by 50 new experience centres daily. Ola says nearly 90 per cent of its customers live within a 20 km radius of an experience centre.

Speaking about the impressive sales, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritizing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company's consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EVs mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to human scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift."

The past month also brought major controversies for Ola Electric with its decision to upgrade the front form assembly on existing scooters, in light of several accidents. However, the company insisted on calling the upgrade a voluntary exercise done in customer interest rather than a recall. Ola said that the number of affected models was so low that it did not qualify for a recall.

The previous year also saw Ola Electric expand its portfolio with the entry-level S1 Air, while the manufacturer rejigged its complete variant lineup bringing 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options across the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro models. While the S1 and S1 Pro are already on sale, deliveries for the S1 Air will begin in July this year.

