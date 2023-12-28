Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its electric scooters. Check them out

Ola Electric has announced year-end discounts on its range of electric scooters. The brand is offering the S1 X+ for 89,999 ex-showroom whereas there are some other offers on the rest of the scooters. There is a discount of up to 5,000 on credit cards with S1 X+, 50 per cent off on extended warranty for the S1 and an exchange bonus of up to 2,000 on S1 Pro and S1 Air. It is important to note that these offers are till 31st December only.

28 Dec 2023
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
