Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its electric scooters. Check them out

Ola Electric has announced year-end discounts on its range of electric scooters. The brand is offering the S1 X+ for ₹89,999 ex-showroom whereas there are some other offers on the rest of the scooters. There is a discount of up to ₹5,000 on credit cards with S1 X+, 50 per cent off on extended warranty for the S1 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000 on S1 Pro and S1 Air. It is important to note that these offers are till 31st December only.