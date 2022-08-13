Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Ola electric has confirmed the unveiling of its first electric car, besides two other products it will introduce on August 15, India's 75th Independence Day.

Ola Electric's first electric car will make its global debut on August 15. The electric vehicle manufacturer has confirmed this two days ahead of the official debut as Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of the EV maker, shared a short video of the electric vehicle on his social media handle. Ola Electric will introduce two other ‘new products’ on India's 75th Independence Day. They are likely to be a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. The other is likely to be either the announcement of a new facility where Ola will develop the electric car and its battery cells.

On Friday, Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a video of Ola's upcoming electric car. The video shows a vehicle in red with only its rear wheels visible as it runs on a road. Aggarwal wrote, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. See you on 15th August 2pm." From whatever is seen in the video, the electric car is likely to get a clean profile with one strong character line down the middle. It also does not seem to have any door for the second row, leaving one wondering if it is going to be a two-seater model or have conventional rear seating.

August 15 has turned out to be key date on the calendar for Ola Electric. Last year, on the same day, Ola had launched its first electric scooter. Though it showcased both the S1 and S1 Pro models, the EV maker currently sells only the S1 Pro electric scooter.

Ola Electric has been teasing that it will introduce its ‘greenest EV’ yet. It is believed that the second product is likely to be a more affordable version of the S1 Pro scooter. Considering that the EV maker stopped selling S1 despite launch, Ola might as well make modifications to the more affordable version of the S1 Pro and launch it in a new avatar.

