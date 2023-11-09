Ola announces Diwali offers on warranty and exchange deals. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric has announced festive offers on Diwali. The manufacturer is offering a free extended warranty including a 5-year battery promise worth up to ₹7,000 on S1 Pro Gen2. There is up to 50 per cent off on battery and comprehensive extended warranty on S1 Air and S1 X+. Moreover, Ola Electric is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 on S1 Pro Gen-2.
Customers can also get a comprehensive extended warranty worth ₹9,000 by just paying ₹2,000. There is also an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 on the purchase of S1 Air and S1 X+.
There are also a few finance offers that Ola Electric is offering. Buyers can get discounts up to ₹7,500 on select credit card EMIs while there are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cent.
Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the experience centres and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day, free merchandise worth ₹999, and other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth ₹1,000 and discount coupons on the all-new S1 Pro Gen-2.
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer recently commenced deliveries of S1 Pro Gen2 in more than 100 cities. It is priced at ₹1,47,499 ex-showroom. Then there is the S1X which is offered in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh). The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at INR 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of ₹99,999 and ₹89,999, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.