Okinawa announces extended warranty for e-scooter range, priced from 2,287

Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of its new extended warranty program for its range of electric vehicles. The new program has been announced in partnership with US-based business services company, Assurant Inc. The extended warranty will be available for up to two years with prices starting from ₹2,287, and going up to ₹5,494, depending on the model.

The new extended warranty scheme will cover key powertrain components like traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converters, and chargers. Okinawa says it is the first company to offer a warranty on the wiring harnesses and frame assembly. The extended warranty will not only be available for new customers but for old customers as well who purchased a vehicle in the last three years.

Speaking about the program, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder - Okinawa Autotech said, “Our primary goal has always been to provide all the requisite support to customers and build a long-lasting brand in the automobile industry. I am pleased to announce our partnership with Assurant Inc., a Fortune 500 company, which is in line with our promise to provide unmatched after-sales services to delight our customers. We are the first in the industry to come up with such a unique warranty program which has been strategically designed to reduce the burden of premature repair costs on the customers after the standard warranty expires."

Okinawa will be offering its extended warranty through over 540 outlets across the country. With Assurant Inc., the company says the claim filing process is “quicker, simpler and hassle-free."

Okinawa recently announced its new R&D centre in association with Tacita. The company also teased its upcoming electric cruiser set to arrive later this year.

