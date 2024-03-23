Okaya EV's Ferrato teases 2 new electric motorcycles and 1 electric scooter

Okaya EV is preparing to launch their new premium brand which will be called Ferrato in the Indian market. The company has released their first teaser in which 2 bikes and 1 scooter can be seen. Ferrato will only be selling high-end electric two-wheelers. The products are expected to start rolling out from fiscal year 2024-25.

Okaya EV has already announced that Ferrato will have its own dealership network. This is being done so that the service quality is better than Okaya EV. The brand plans to establish more than 100 partners for Ferrato.

With Ferrato, the main aim for Okaya EV is to deliver a premium experience to consumers. This is what Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya Electric Vehicles had to say on the announcement of the new brand, said, “Ferrato's establishment aims to provide a premium experience to consumers and marks a significant milestone for Okaya EV as we continue to expand our footprint in the sustainable mobility landscape. With a dedicated team overseeing sales, customer operations and service centers, we plan to establish over 100+ partners for Ferrato, focusing on positioning it as a premier choice for discerning riders seeking the perfect fusion of passion and performance."

As of now, Okaya EV has seven electric scooters in its portfolio. There is Freedum, Faast F2F, Faast F3, Motofaast, Faast F2B, ClassicIQ+, Faast F2T and Faast F4.

The latest scooter to launch the brand's lineup is the Motofaast. It costs ₹1,36,999 ex-showroom. The electric motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 2300 W and the scooter can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Sports. Motofaast is equipped with a dual battery system with a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh and it is using LFP technology. The battery pack takes 4-5 hours to fully charge. The manufacturer is claiming a riding range between 110 km and 130 km.

