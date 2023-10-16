Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Odysse E2go Electric Scooter Gets New Variant With Over 100 Km Range

Odysse E2GO Graphene variant launched at 63,650

Electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse has introduced a new variant for its indigenously manufactured E2GO electric scooter, called Graphene. It is priced at 63,650 (introductory, ex-showroom Ahmedabad). One can order the product online via Flipkart or by visiting the nearest authorised dealership. The model can be taken out on road without the requirement of a driving license and registration.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 15:13 PM
Follow us on:
Odysse E2GO Graphene
First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 15:13 PM IST
TAGS: Odysse E2GO
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS