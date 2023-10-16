Odysse E2GO Graphene variant launched at 63,650

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse has introduced a new variant for its indigenously manufactured E2GO electric scooter, called Graphene. It is priced at ₹63,650 (introductory, ex-showroom Ahmedabad). One can order the product online via Flipkart or by visiting the nearest authorised dealership. The model can be taken out on road without the requirement of a driving license and registration.