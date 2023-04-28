Copyright © HT Media Limited
‘Not ours’: Tata Motors clarifies on viral photo mocking MG Comet EV

Tata Motors has issued a clarification regarding a viral image on social media that promotes a Tata Tiago EV while mocking the recently-launched MG Comet EV. Underlining that the image used in the post has not been created or distributed by the company, Tata Motors clarified that it follows ethical business practices.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 13:15 PM
MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.

The Comet EV was launched earlier this week and is a two-door, four-seat model that is now the most-affordable electric car in the country, a title that thus far belonged to the Tiago EV. While only indirect rivals, both Comet EV and Tiago EV are expected to compete against each other because of the price points at which each is offered.

Comet EV is priced at 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory) as against Tiago EV which starts at 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Soon after the MG EV was launched, an image went viral on social media which took a veiled dig at the model and called it a ‘CarToon.’ Tata Motors was quick to point out that it had nothing to do with the image. “We have noticed an image is under circulation on WhatsApp and several social media platforms, that showcases our vehicle and another OEM's recently-launched product in a distasteful manner. We have received several queries about it and take this opportunity to categorically affirm that this image is not created or distributed by us," the statement from the company reads. “We have also advised our channel partners to refrain from engaging with it in any manner. Tata Motors is governed by a robust code of conduct and follows ethical business practices."

Interestingly, a follow-up image has now started going viral on social media which shows the MG Comet being projected as the ideal choice. It would be safe to assume here as well that this does not come from MG Motor India either.

What is heartening in all of this though is that options in the mass-market electric car space continues to grow in India and models like Comet and Tiago EV, apart from others, are likely to find many takers moving forward.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 13:15 PM IST
