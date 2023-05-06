MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Variant-wise pricing compared

MG Motor India recently launched its second electric vehicle in the Indian market. It is the Comet EV and is currently India's most affordable electric vehicle. The main rival of the Comet EV is the Tiago EV. MG will open booking from 15th May and deliveries will start from May 22nd. Here, is a variant-wise price comparison of the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

The design of both electric vehicles is radically different. The Tiago EV is based on the regular Tiago hatchback whereas the MG Comet EV is a compact hatchback made for doing city duties. The Tiago EV is doing fairly well in the Indian market, especially for an electric vehicle. Tata recently delivered its 10,000th Tiago EV to its customers. Tiago EV became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ as it received 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022.

In terms of battery, the Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km. When compared, the Comet EV has a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV Tiago EV variants Price Comet EV variants Price XE MR ₹ 8.69 lakh Pace ₹ 7.98 lakh XT MR ₹ 9.29 lakh Play ₹ 9.28 lakh XT LR ₹ 10.19 lakh Plush ₹ 9.98 lakh XZ + LR ₹ 10.99 lakh XZ + Tech Lux LR ₹ 11.49 lakh XZ+ LR (with 7.2 kW charger) ₹ 11.49 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR (with 7.2 kW charger) ₹ 11.99 lakh

The Comet EV puts out 42 Ps and 110 Nm and the motor sits on the rear axle. The Tiago EV has two electric motors depending on the battery size and they both sit on the front axle. The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm. It can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Then there is the larger battery pack that gets a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

