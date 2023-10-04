Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Concept 20-23 is a crazy performance-focused avatar of Micra hatchback

At the 20th anniversary celebration of Nissan’s European Design Centre (NDE) in London, the Japanese car manufacturer unveiled an all-new EV concept. Christened as Concept 20-23, it comes as a design study of a possible performance-oriented pure electric iteration of the Nissan Micra hatchback. Besides giving us a preview of a possible future electric performance hatchback, the concept also gives us a view of the next-generation Nissan Micra.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Oct 2023, 14:51 PM
Nissan Concept 20-23's electric powertrain benefits from technology sourced from the Formula E racing circuit.

Nissan claimed that Concept 20-23 has been designed by a team that includes some of the youngest members of the NDE. The nomenclature of the concept EV signifies 20 years of the NDE along with the current year 2023.

Speaking about its design, the Nissan Concept 20-23 looks like it has been driven straight out of a video game. The automobile giant claims that the Nissan Concept 20-23 has taken design and technology inspiration from the automaker's outing in the Formula E Championship, which makes the race-inspired EV concept futuristic. It gets circular LED surrounds for the headlamps and taillights, muscular and large wheel arches housing large covered wheels sporting low-profile performance-focused tyres. Also, there are massive diffusers at the front and rear. Adding more zing to the design is a roof-mounted rear wing and the sporty grey paint theme. The concept EV gets the number 23 featured on the rear quarter panel, highlighted by a circular decal.

Moving inside the cabin of the Nissan Concept 20-23, it gets a radically designed dashboard. The yoke-type steering wheel, dashboard and a host of carbon fibre elements clearly show that it has taken inspiration from Formula E race cars. It gets a carbon fibre steering mount, a floating centre console, a bright red extinguisher and deep bucket seats.

Nissan has not revealed any details about the powertrain and its specifications. However, the carmaker has hinted that the pure electric powertrain of the Nissan Concept 20-23 benefits from technology learnt at the Formula E racing circuit.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2023, 14:51 PM IST
