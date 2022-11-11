HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles New Trade War? Tesla Considers Exporting China Made Evs To The Us

New trade war? Tesla considers exporting China-made EVs to the US

Reuters reports that Tesla is mulling exporting Model 3 and Model Y EVs to the US from its plant in Shanghai.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 20:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a parking lot. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a parking lot. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a parking lot. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a parking lot.

Even as the US government is offering incentives on electric vehicles (EVs) that are manufactured in North America, Tesla - the world leader in EVs - is reportedly planning to export some of its popular models from its plant in China to the US. The Tesla plant in Shanghai was the first to be opened outside of the US in 2019 and is one of the biggest for the company, catering to not just the local market but to select European countries, Australia and south-east Asia as well.

Reuters reported on Friday night that there are possible plans of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs being exported to the US from the Shanghai facility, pending a study on whether components from China-based suppliers meet local regulations here. If all works out, Tesla - a company that is headquartered in Texas - could be in a position to start exporting to the US as early as next year. Sources have told the news agency that not only would the EV units be dispatched to the US but may also eventually be shipped to Canada.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Is Elon Musk a risk to US national security? Here's what Joe Biden has to say

The Tesla factory in Shanghai is capable of producing as many as 1.1 million EVs each year and currently manufactures Model 3 - the most-affordable Tesla, and Model Y. But for the US customers, Tesla has been shipping its cars from its plants in California and Texas. While the plant in Fremont manufactures Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y, the newer Austin plant manufactures Model X and will be home to the upcoming Cybertruck.

File photo: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at factory in Shanghai.
File photo: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at factory in Shanghai. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at factory in Shanghai.
File photo: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at factory in Shanghai. (REUTERS)

But Tesla EVs are more affordable to buy for the Chinese in China than for Americans in the US. Take the case of Model Y which is priced at approximately $49,344 in China after currency conversion rate of $1 at 7.2511 Chinese yuan renminbi. In the US, it is priced at $65,990. Cars manufactured in China attract a 27.5% US tariff but factors such as cheaper yuan vs US dollar and lower raw material cost in China may make exporting China-made Tesla EVs to the US a viable option.

But there also is more to this than just economics and business sense. If Tesla does move forward with plans to introduce China-made EVs in the US, it could trigger a political debate. This especially because the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which incentivizes EVs made in North America is aimed squarely at bringing down dependence on China.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 20:50 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EV Electric vehicle Electric car Joe Biden
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

New trade war? Tesla considers exporting China-made EVs to the US
New trade war? Tesla considers exporting China-made EVs to the US
Flying taxi pioneer Volocopter wants to be Tesla of the skies
Flying taxi pioneer Volocopter wants to be Tesla of the skies
Mahindra and Mahindra to sell its stake in Peugeot Motocycles
Mahindra and Mahindra to sell its stake in Peugeot Motocycles
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
Porsche to unveil 911 Dakar soon, will be off-road capable: Check details
Porsche to unveil 911 Dakar soon, will be off-road capable: Check details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city