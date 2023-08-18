HT Auto
Near-production Mahindra BE.05 teased in latest images, gets glass roof

Even as the Thar.e and Global Pik Up concepts were the mainstays at Mahindra’s Futurescape event in South Africa, the Indian auto giant has silently dropped pictures of the near-production BE.05 electric SUV. The upcoming compact electric SUV is confirmed for launch in October 2025 and the latest images provide more details on what we can expect from the offering.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 17:58 PM
Mahindra has teased the near-production BE.05 compact electric SUV, which appears to be nearly production-ready
Mahindra has teased the near-production BE.05 compact electric SUV, which appears to be nearly production-ready

The Mahindra BE.05 was first unveiled in the concept form on August 15, 2022, in the UK and will be the first of the new Born Electric (BE) SUVs to come from the automaker. The images reveal a coupe-styled electric SUV with a massive panoramic glass roof. It’s unclear if this will be openable or fixed and if it will have a darker tint option. The bird’s eye view reveals a chiselled design that should stay true to the concept.

The Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV will be the first model under the Born Electric moniker and will go on sale in October 2025
You get a glimpse of a sculpted-out bonnet on the Mahindra BE.05 and it could be an air vent on the bonnet, on the same lines as the Jaguar I-Pace. The rear gets a roof-mounted spoiler optimised for aerodynamic efficiency, while the front and rear windscreens are steeply raked for a sporty design language. Going by previous images, the BE.05 will come with prominent LED DRLs at the front, while the LED taillights are connected by a lightbar on the tailgate.

The top view also provides a glimpse of the BE.05's interior. Expect it to get a head-up display (HUD) unit. At the same time, a dual-screen setup from the concept is likely to be carried over with a screen for the digital instrument console and infotainment system respectively. The BE.05 will be based on the automaker’s new INGLO skateboard platform. The SUV will get a 79 kWh battery pack with LFP cells, while the range is yet to be disclosed. The SUV will have a charge time from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a fast charger.

The Mahindra BE.05 will draw power from a dual-motor setup with a 79 kWh battery pack. It will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv e-SUV upon launch
With respect to the powertrain, Mahindra has confirmed a dual-motor setup for the BE.05 electric SUV at the time of launch. The electric motors will be sourced from Volkswagen with the 2WD versions using the 210 kW motor tuned for 282 bhp and 535 Nm of peak torque. The 4WD versions will get a second motor on the front axle churning out 80 kW (107 bhp) and 135 Nm. The company is currently testing these powertrain options.

Mahindra kickstarted its electric SUV onslaught with the XUV400. While the model stays closer to the automaker’s current lineup, it will be joined by the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05 and BE.07. The BE.05 will find a direct competitor in the Tata Curvv that will arrive in 2024, while also taking on the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV, and the likes in the segment.

It's either expired or it's incorrect.