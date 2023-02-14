HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mumbai Gets India's First Electric Double Decker Bus: Range, Features Explained

Mumbai gets India's first electric double-decker bus: Range, features explained

Mumbai is the first city in India to get an electric double-decker bus. The first of the air-conditioned double-decker electric bus was inducted into the fleet of BEST, Mumbai's public transport body on Monday. The induction has taken place after several months of delay. The city is now expected to see around 20 such double-decker electric buses, called EiV 22, on road by end of March. These electric buses have been leased by BEST from Switch Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland. India's first electric double-decker bus was unveiled on August 17 last year by Union Minister Nitin Gadakari in Mumbai.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 10:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mumbai's public transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s inducted India’s first AC double-decker electric bus. (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai's public transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s inducted India’s first AC double-decker electric bus. (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai's public transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s inducted India’s first AC double-decker electric bus. (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai's public transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s inducted India’s first AC double-decker electric bus.

After registering these electric double-deckers at the Regional Transport Office, the AC buses will hit the Mumbai roads and cater to the suburban routes as a start. The buses will eventually replace the diesel-run conventional double-decker buses Mumbai is famous for. Lokesh Chandra, general manager of the BEST, said the city is expected to add another five in the next few days. By the end of the year, Mumbai will boast of around 200 such electric double-decker e-buses. "Very soon this bus will be dedicated to the public," Chandra was quoted by news agency PTI.

Switch Mobility's EiV 22 comes equipped with advanced Lithium-ion NMC chemistry with modular battery options. The battery pack has a capacity of 231 kWh and uses liquid cooling. The battery pack can be charged in 1.5 to 3 hours. The battery is large enough to run the electric double-decker bus for up to 250 kms on a single charge.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The EiV 22 draws power from a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that produces a peak power output of 320 hp and a continuous power output of 190 hp. The peak torque output is rated at 3,100 Nm.

These electric double-decker buses will be manufactured at Switch Mobility's facility in Patalganga in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The electric double-decker buses come with two doors and staircases to access upper decks. These buses will offer features like digital ticketing, CCTV cameras, live tracking, digital display, and a panic button for emergencies. The buses can seat around 65 passengers, though, if one includes standing passengers, the buses will be able to carry close to 100 passengers at a time.

Though BEST had announced these buses will hit the roads by October last year, there was a delay in certification of the units. According to Switch Mobility, the delay happened due to revised certification process from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Switch Mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Mumbai gets India's first electric double-decker bus: Range, features explained
Mumbai gets India's first electric double-decker bus: Range, features explained
Flying taxis in Dubai: A ride could cost more than limousine service
Flying taxis in Dubai: A ride could cost more than limousine service
With eye on Tesla, Toyota’s new CEO proposes changes to embrace EV Future
With eye on Tesla, Toyota’s new CEO proposes changes to embrace EV Future
In China, Tesla could win EV price battle but lose the war. Here's why
In China, Tesla could win EV price battle but lose the war. Here's why
In a first, Amazon’s self-driving car Zoox ferries people in California
In a first, Amazon’s self-driving car Zoox ferries people in California

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city