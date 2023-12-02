Ola Electric to release MoveOS 4 in December. Check out new features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric recently held its EndICEage Part 2 event where Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer made a few announcements. One of the important announcements that was made was about the rollout of MoveOS 4 for the general public. The new software will be released to the general public in December. The manufacturer will be revealing a final date soon.
It is important to note that initially the MoveOS 4 was scheduled to release in mid-September. As of now, the MoveOS 4 is available only to the beta testers. The beta build often has few bugs so it is not advisable to use a beta build for a vehicle that a person uses on a daily basis.