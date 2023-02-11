MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor

MG Motor India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor. The 12 DC fast chargers are installed at a distance of about 100 km from each other and on both sides of the highway. This is the first of many such efforts under the partnership between MG and BPCL with more charging stations planned later this year.

MG Motor India has also announced that the ZS EV owners will get preferential experience at BPCL stations along with discounted charging rates. Customers can locate the charging station from the MG in-car dashboard or the MyMG app. However, payments will take place through the HelloBPCL mobile app.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India said, “MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. It brings us immense pride to announce the inauguration of twelve new DC fast-charging facilities across the most significant highway of the country in partnership with BPCL. We intend to establish a holistic ecosystem in India to accelerate EV adoption, and the new chargers at the BPCL fuel stations should provide the necessary impetus for people to switch to electric mobility."

Speaking at the launch, Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL said, “We in BPCL are playing our part by setting up the network of electric vehicle fast charging highway corridors to address the range, discovery, and time anxieties of EV owners. We firmly believe this will hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Our initiative with MG Motor India in creating a rewarding experience for MG Motor EV customers today is an important initiative under our EV charging strategy and towards our larger objective of achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. We are excited about our innovative technology integration with MG Motor who have incorporated our EV charging network in their dashboard navigator providing unmatched convenience for MG EV owners. This truly reflects the commitment of both our organisations to bring in cutting-edge technology for the promotion of EV adoption in the country.“

MG Motor India says that it has installed over 8,000 EV chargers across the country. The automaker has installed both AC and DC chargers and promises a six-way charging ecosystem to customers. This includes the free AC fast-charger located at the owners’ homes/offices, an extended charging network, a plug-and-charger cable, charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance and community chargers.

