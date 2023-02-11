HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Bpcl Inaugurate 12 Dc Fast Chargers For Evs On Delhi Jalandhar Corridor

MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor

MG Motor India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor. The 12 DC fast chargers are installed at a distance of about 100 km from each other and on both sides of the highway. This is the first of many such efforts under the partnership between MG and BPCL with more charging stations planned later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 19:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
(L-R) Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL and Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, partner to install charging stations for EVs
(L-R) Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL and Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, partner to install charging stations for EVs
(L-R) Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL and Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, partner to install charging stations for EVs
(L-R) Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL and Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, partner to install charging stations for EVs

MG Motor India has also announced that the ZS EV owners will get preferential experience at BPCL stations along with discounted charging rates. Customers can locate the charging station from the MG in-car dashboard or the MyMG app. However, payments will take place through the HelloBPCL mobile app.

Also Read : Cricketer Murali Kartik brings home the MG ZS EV SUV

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India said, “MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. It brings us immense pride to announce the inauguration of twelve new DC fast-charging facilities across the most significant highway of the country in partnership with BPCL. We intend to establish a holistic ecosystem in India to accelerate EV adoption, and the new chargers at the BPCL fuel stations should provide the necessary impetus for people to switch to electric mobility."

Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose (AP)
Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose (AP)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Speaking at the launch, Subhankar Sen, Head - Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL said, “We in BPCL are playing our part by setting up the network of electric vehicle fast charging highway corridors to address the range, discovery, and time anxieties of EV owners. We firmly believe this will hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Our initiative with MG Motor India in creating a rewarding experience for MG Motor EV customers today is an important initiative under our EV charging strategy and towards our larger objective of achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. We are excited about our innovative technology integration with MG Motor who have incorporated our EV charging network in their dashboard navigator providing unmatched convenience for MG EV owners. This truly reflects the commitment of both our organisations to bring in cutting-edge technology for the promotion of EV adoption in the country.“

Also Read : 2023 MG Hector facelift first drive review: Family SUV with fresh botox dose

MG Motor India says that it has installed over 8,000 EV chargers across the country. The automaker has installed both AC and DC chargers and promises a six-way charging ecosystem to customers. This includes the free AC fast-charger located at the owners’ homes/offices, an extended charging network, a plug-and-charger cable, charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance and community chargers.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 19:30 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India BPCL MG Motor Fast Charging Station DC Fast Chargers charging stations
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!
This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!
Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F
This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring
This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city