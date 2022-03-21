Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail

Mercedes-Benz is all set to take its electric car game one notch up with the upcoming EQS electric SUV that is slated for debut on April 19. Before that, the car brand has revealed how the EQS allows its front passenger to watch video while the car moves, without distracting the driver using its dash-spanning technology.

The biggest highlight inside the cabin of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that is claimed to offer the occupants an immersive digital visual experience. The automaker claims that the 12.3-inch OLED display in front of the passenger will stream video while the SUV is moving. The passengers will have to wear headphones to avoid distracting the driver. But the catch is that Mercedes-Benz has added a second safeguard technology to ensure the driver is paying attention to the road ahead.

The technology is claimed to dim the passenger screen if it detects the driver is trying to look at the screen. The driver monitoring system will track the eye movement of the driver to enable this function. The German luxury car marquee is expected to expand this feature to other models like the EQS sedan.

While this feature comes first for any Mercedes-Benz car, it is not first in the automotive industry. Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs come with similar technology that allows passengers to watch videos without distracting the driver.

Apart from the massive MBUX Hyperscreen, Mercedes-Benz EQS will also come with premium leather and wood trims inside the cabin. It will get laser-cut magnolia wood with stainless steel inlays, a Dolby Atmos sound system, an air purification system among others.

While the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has already grabbed pretty good attention, its exterior and powertrain details are slated to be revealed soon. Expect it to share the electric powertrain with the EQS sedan.

