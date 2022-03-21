Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Eqs Allows Front Passengers To Watch Video While Car Moves: Detail

Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV gets a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that is claimed to offer the occupants an immersive digital visual experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 21 Mar 2022, 08:20 AM
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to take its electric car game one notch up with the upcoming EQS electric SUV that is slated for debut on April 19. Before that, the car brand has revealed how the EQS allows its front passenger to watch video while the car moves, without distracting the driver using its dash-spanning technology.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric|Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass
1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20)

The biggest highlight inside the cabin of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that is claimed to offer the occupants an immersive digital visual experience. The automaker claims that the 12.3-inch OLED display in front of the passenger will stream video while the SUV is moving. The passengers will have to wear headphones to avoid distracting the driver. But the catch is that Mercedes-Benz has added a second safeguard technology to ensure the driver is paying attention to the road ahead.

The technology is claimed to dim the passenger screen if it detects the driver is trying to look at the screen. The driver monitoring system will track the eye movement of the driver to enable this function. The German luxury car marquee is expected to expand this feature to other models like the EQS sedan.

While this feature comes first for any Mercedes-Benz car, it is not first in the automotive industry. Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs come with similar technology that allows passengers to watch videos without distracting the driver.

Apart from the massive MBUX Hyperscreen, Mercedes-Benz EQS will also come with premium leather and wood trims inside the cabin. It will get laser-cut magnolia wood with stainless steel inlays, a Dolby Atmos sound system, an air purification system among others.

While the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has already grabbed pretty good attention, its exterior and powertrain details are slated to be revealed soon. Expect it to share the electric powertrain with the EQS sedan.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 08:20 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes EQS Mercedes-Benz EQS electric car electric SUV elecric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury SUV luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS