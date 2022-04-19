HT Auto
Mercedes EQS SUV unveiled; range of 600 kms & complete with massive hyperscreen

Mercedes EQS electric SUV is the first EV from the brand to offer space for seven passengers. With a dedicated off-road mode, aerodynamic profile and opulent cabin, the EQS SUV takes the flagship game to next level.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 04:35 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was officially unveiled to the world on Tuesday as the flagship, battery-powered, top-of-the-line electric vehicle (EV) from the Germans. While the EQS will lead the charge for Mercedes in the electric sedan space and will also make its way to India with local manufacturing here, the EQS SUV will be manufactured at the US plant in Tuscaloosa and will be launched here later this year. The electric EQS SUV is making numerous big claims as the most capable and extremely luxurious battery-powered option.

The third model to be based on the new modular architecture for premium and luxury class electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes EQS SUV. In North America, the EQS SUV will be offered in two broad trims.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV specs:

The EQS SUV 450+ gets a Permanently Excited Synchronous Motor (PSM) on the rear axle and it produces 355 hp and offers 568 Nm of torque. But it is the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV that will wear the crown with its single PSM motor on each axle for a total output of 536 hp and a mouth-watering 858 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV charge and range:

The EQS SUV from Mercedes can charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes if a DC fast charger is used. Capable of being charged at a max rate of 200 kW, the EV will be able to power to full in around 11.25 hours if a more conventional AC charging option is taken. Mercedes also claims a range of around 600 kms per charge, as per WLTP testing.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV dimensions:

The EQS SUV measures 5,130 mm in length, is 1,955 mm wide and stands 1,727 mm tall. It also has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm which is the same as that on its electric sedan sibling.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV cabin:

Much like the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV gets a cabin that is crowded with absolute opulence. The 450+ trim gets a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver display. But the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC gets a single, sweeping curved glass display which measures in at 56 inches. In this trim, buyers with an eye on rear-seat comfort can look forward to two 11.6-inch display screens with the additional option of a tablet placed in the center console.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive highlights:

The electric flagship SUV emphasizes on the same level of refinement, comfort and performance that is typical of Mercedes products regardless of drivetrain. As such, the EQS SUV gets AIRMATIC Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping System, multiple drive modes like Comfort, Eco and Sport, 10-degree rear-axle steering and a number of driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, Active Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Assist, among others.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rivals:

The EQS SUV comes out with all its guns firmly trained on two formidable rivals - Tesla Model X and the BMW iX xDrive50i.

