Mercedes EQS facelift revealed with larger battery, over 800-km range

Mercedes Benz has launched the facelift version of its flagship electric sedan EQS in its 2024 iteration. The German auto giant has updated one of the most luxurious electric cars in the world with minor design tweaks and, more importantly, a larger battery which ensures the EQS can now run longer than before on a full charge. The new EQS is expected to go on sale in global markets soon with bookings open from April 25. The German carmaker is expected to bring in the EQS facelift electric vehicle (EV) to India later.

The biggest change in the 2024 Mercedes EQS is the larger battery pack. The carmaker has increased its capacity by 10 per cent, from 108.4 kWh to 118 kWh. This also means that the average range of the electric sedan has also gone up. The EQS 450 4MATIC version of the EV now promises to offer range of up to 799 kms instead of 717 kms on offer earlier. The EQS 450+ version will come with more range on offer. The carmaker claims it can run up to 822 kms on a single charge. The range claimed are based on WLTP cycle and may differ in other countries.

In India, the EQS is offered with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can deliver a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge. Expect the facelift EQS to offer nearly 900 km of range when equipped with the new and larger battery pack.

In terms of design changes, the EQS now comes with deep black radiator cover with chrome accents. On the inside, the ventilation nozzles on B-pillars now have a frame made of galvanized chrome. The insert cushion in the rear is enhanced by piping made of nappa leather. The EQS facelift also comes equipped with optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats which offer a special slanted footrest on the right side in the rear compartment. It is placed between the rails of the front seat and noticeably increases the comfort for the rear passenger. The package also ensures more space for rear passengers, includes features like seat heating Plus and neck and shoulder heating in the rear and pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth.

There is also a special edition of the EQS sedan available with exterior colours like obsidian metallic, opalite white and night black magno. The giant MBUX Hyperscreen, which includes three screens at the front, now comes as standard across all variants.

Mercedes Benz has also equipped the EQS facelift with more advanced driving features. It now offers automatic lane changing feature. It is part of the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist feature offered by the carmaker. The feature allows the EQS to change lane on its own if there is a slower vehicle ahead. This feature works within a speed range of 80‑140 kmph.

