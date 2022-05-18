HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Eqg To Get Silicon Anode Chemistry, Will Offer High Range And Power

Mercedes EQG to get silicon anode chemistry, will offer high range and power

Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV is slated to hit production in 2024 and its launch is expected in 2025.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 01:48 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQG with silicon anode chemistry cell is expected to offer up to 40 per cent extra energy than the standard EQG. (Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz EQG with silicon anode chemistry cell is expected to offer up to 40 per cent extra energy than the standard EQG. (Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz EQG with silicon anode chemistry cell is expected to offer up to 40 per cent extra energy than the standard EQG. (Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz EQG with silicon anode chemistry cell is expected to offer up to 40 per cent extra energy than the standard EQG.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that its upcoming EQG, which is the all-electric iteration of the mighty G-Class luxury SUV will get silicon anode battery chemistry, in order to offer a high range and more power. This will make the EQG the first production EV from the three-pointed star brand to come with silicon anode battery chemistry. Showcased in form of Concept EQG back in September last year at IAA Munich, the all-electric iteration of the G Wagon SUV has been making headlines. The German luxury car marquee has announced that it will offer the silicon anode battery with the EQG as an option, which means it will come with an additional premium for the buyers who seek more power, and more range.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹ 2 to 2.05 Crore Expected Price*
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance)

Speaking about the silicon anode chemistry, this technology makes the EV batteries high-density ones, ensuring more power output compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Also, they offer a significantly higher range thanks to the higher energy density. The EV battery packs are huge in size but this technology promises to offer more energy within the same size limit. As Mercedes-Benz claims, the EQG with silicon anode battery chemistry would offer a 20-40 per cent boost in energy density compared to existing battery packs. This would allow the energy density to reach more than 800 Wh/l at the cell level. This could also break the path for a new technology for future electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has said that the EQG electric off-roader will not enter production before 2024. By then, expect the auto giant to reveal more interesting details about the electric G-Class. The automaker has not said if the silicon anode battery will debut with the production model, but expect the new tech-enabled battery to come a year or so later after the market launch of the electric SUV, which would take place sometime in 2025.

Mercedes-Benz has already joined hands with California based company Sila which specializes in developing next-generation lithium-ion battery materials. It will make the silicon anode materials for the EQG batteries using renewable energy, claimed the company. The automaker made a huge investment in 2019 to bolster its EV onslaught and the EQG is expected to lead the way for significantly longer-range EVs.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 01:48 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQG EQG Mercedes EQG Mercedes-Benz G-Class G-Class Mercedes G-Class G Wagon luxury car luxury SUV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know
Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know
Road accident fatalities in US increased 10.5% last year, highest in 16 years
Road accident fatalities in US increased 10.5% last year, highest in 16 years
In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city