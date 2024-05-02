Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes Benz Is Ready To Make Evs Beautiful. Here's How

Mercedes Benz is ready to make EVs beautiful. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 May 2024, 06:09 AM
Robert Lesnik, head of design at Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the company is planning plans to imbue future EVs with styling cues reminiscent of IC
Initially, the EQ series showcased radical designs to familiarize customers with EVs. However, as EV adoption grows, the need for distinct styling lessens.

Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle (EV) lineup has garnered attention for its distinctive design, albeit not always positively. Acknowledging this, the company intends to minimise the visual disparity between its EVs and their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Robert Lesnik, Mercedes' head of exterior design, outlined plans to imbue future EVs with styling cues reminiscent of ICE-powered models.

Initially, the EQ series, including models like the EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs, featured radical designs to acclimate customers to EVs. However, as EV adoption becomes more commonplace, the need for such stark differentiation diminishes. Lesnik emphasised this evolution, stating, "the further you look down the road, the more similar everything will become."

During the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, Lesnik elaborated on Mercedes' design strategy, describing a "transformation phase" wherein EVs would align stylistically with similarly sized ICE models. This approach mirrors BMW's strategy, wherein ICE and EV derivatives, such as the 5-Series and i5, share design elements.

While striving for visual coherence, Mercedes is mindful of the risk of EVs becoming indistinguishable. Lesnik emphasised the importance of leveraging the brand's iconic grilles for distinct styling cues while ensuring EVs retain efficiency-focused features. Despite these changes, the next generation of EVs will maintain their lineage, prioritising efficiency and aerodynamic-friendly features.

This shift is already evident in the recently unveiled facelifted EQS flagship, which incorporates a more traditional grille and iconic hood ornament, lending the EV a distinctly Mercedes appearance. Similarly, the fully electric Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ bears striking resemblance to its ICE-powered G-Class counterparts, with designers aiming for visual parity from a distance.

A glimpse into Mercedes' future EVs is provided by the CLA Concept, a four-door coupe showcasing compact-sized EV production prospects. Departing from the EQ-branded EVs' egg-shaped silhouette, the concept embraces three-box proportions for a more appealing design. In essence, Mercedes-Benz is poised to bridge the gap between its EVs and ICE models, signalling a convergence in design language while preserving brand identity.

First Published Date: 02 May 2024, 06:09 AM IST
