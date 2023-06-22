Hyundai plans to sell 20 lakh EVs annually worldwide by 2030
To fuel its EV dream, Hyundai plans to launch 13 new electric cars by 2030
Keeping an eye on this strategy, Hyundai is heavily investing in new-age EV platforms
The automaker is working on IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture), dedicated for future electric cars
The IMA will replace the current E-GMP dedicated EV architecture
The IMA will underpin at least 13 new electric cars from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis
With a streamlined EV strategy, Hyundai aims to increase its profit margins to 10%
Expect India to play a key role in Hyundai's electric vehicle strategy
Both Hyundai and Kia are likely to bring a host of EVs to India