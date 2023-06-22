Hyundai is betting big on future electric cars for its sustainability in next decade

Published Jun 22, 2023

Hyundai plans to sell 20 lakh EVs annually worldwide by 2030

To fuel its EV dream, Hyundai plans to launch 13 new electric cars by 2030

Keeping an eye on this strategy, Hyundai is heavily investing in new-age EV platforms

The automaker is working on IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture), dedicated for future electric cars

The IMA will replace the current E-GMP dedicated EV architecture

The IMA will underpin at least 13 new electric cars from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis

With a streamlined EV strategy, Hyundai aims to increase its profit margins to 10%

Expect India to play a key role in Hyundai's electric vehicle strategy

Both Hyundai and Kia are likely to bring a host of EVs to India
