Matter to launch its maiden electric motorcycle in India today: What to expect

Gujarat-based EV startup Matter is ready to launch its maiden electric motorcycle today in India. The motorcycle was revealed in its close-to-production avatar in late 2022 and grabbed pretty good attention. Designed in the guise of a naked sportsbike, the motorcycle is expected to come available with options of 5 kWh and 6 kWh lithium-ion battery packs as well. The electric motorcycle will have features like liquid cooling, disc brake at both ends, single-channel ABS etc.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM
Matter electric motorcycle will compete with rivals like the Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
The Matter electric motorcycle gets a premium vibe with its design and features. It gets a 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster that comes with 4G connectivity and runs an Android-based operating system. The motorcycle gets remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and detailed ride statistics features. It gets a proximity-based key fob and a passive keyless entry system allowing the rider to lock or unlock the vehicle by just approaching the vehicle, claimed the startup.

Interestingly, while the majority of the EV startups in India take the route of tried and tested electric scooters, Matter has chosen the electric motorcycle segment for its first product, which is less explored as not many companies have brought their products to the segment. The motorcycle will be built at Matter's facility in Ahmedabad, which claims to have an annual production capacity of 60,000 units.

Matter claims the electric motorcycle has been designed and developed in-house. The motorcycle claims to come with regular and fast-charging support. However, the most interesting fact about this electric motorcycle is the availability of a four-speed sequential manual gearbox, which is not available in any of the electric bikes sold in India.

The fixed lithium-ion battery packs use nickel manganese cobalt chemistry cells. Matter claims that this electric motorcycle is the first in India to have liquid-cooling technology in the EV segment. Also, it promises that the bike with a 5 kWh battery pack will offer a range between 125-150 kilometres on a single charge. The 6 kWh battery pack-equipped model will be the most expensive variant. The manufacturer claims that the power output for the motorcycle is rated at 14.2 hp.

The Matter electric motorcycle comes with a 1 kWh onboard charger, which is claimed to allow the EV to be charged fully in less than five hours. The startup claims that this charger can be plugged into any 5A, 3-pin plug point, and the bike is also compatible with DC fast charging, which would allow it to be fully charged in less than two hours.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Matter electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle electric mobility
