HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maserati Is Planning To Make Evs More Affordable. Here Is How

Maserati is planning to make EVs more affordable. Here is how

At a time when global auto manufacturers are racing to make their electric cars chargeable as fast as they can, the Italian luxury car marquee Maserati is taking the opposite route. Maserati is planning to lower the charging speed of its electric cars. This strategy is claimed to help the automaker to keep its EVs lightweight. Also, this would help reduce the cost of its electric cars, claims the automaker. Interestingly, this revelation comes months before the official market debut of its first electric car, the GranTurismo Folgore, which runs on an advanced 800-volt platform and supports fast charging at up to 270 kW.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A fully-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore car is ready to hit the market in a few months. (via REUTERS)
A fully-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore car is ready to hit the market in a few months. (via REUTERS)
A fully-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore car is ready to hit the market in a few months. (via REUTERS)
A fully-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore car is ready to hit the market in a few months.

Autocar UK reports that the car brand would happily sell an electric car that doesn't fast charge. The report cited Ana Paola Reginatto, global head of e-Mobility at Maserati, saying that fast charging capability adds unnecessary weight to an electric vehicle making its handling and performance dull. She reportedly said that since most cars spend a larger time standing still than on the move, that time can be utilized for slow charging.

Also Read : Sony-Honda christen their new EV brand Afeela, will start rolling cars in 2026

Reginatto also emphasised that selling EVs with no fast charging capability would make them not only lightweight, which has a lot of benefits, but also cheaper and simpler to manufacture. “Today, we buy a car based on the range it might need once a year when we go on a long drive, and the space we might need in it once a year, when we pack for our holidays, for instance. But that attitude towards excessive consumption - or at least buying the most we will ever need - is shifting. Think of the weight of an onboard charger: 40kg! We spend millions trying to engineer 40kg out of a car, so if we can shift attitudes towards slower charging, there are huge potential benefits," she added.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
1998 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.3 kmpl
₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
2987 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹1.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

From Reginatto's comment, it is clear that Maserati aims to focus on the performance and overall driving experience its electric vehicles will offer rather than some eye-catching feature like fast charging that is not as practical in real life as it sounds. She said that performance is a basic expectation of a Maserati buyer, and it is crucial to combine it with luxury. The Maserati official further added that this is exactly the same as the automaker has done with the Grecale SUV.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Granturismo Maserati Granturismo Folgore electric car electric vehicle luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city