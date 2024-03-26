HT Auto
Mahindra XUV.e9 spotted testing on Indian roads

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 17:07 PM
  • Mahindra XUV.e9 will be based on brand's new INGLO platform.
Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9 with a special new blue camouflage.
Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9 with a special new blue camouflage.

Mahindra has been working on several new electric vehicles that will start launching from early next year. The brand currently only has the XUV400 in its electric vehicle line-up. However, recently the XUV.e9 was spotted on Indian roads. It is expected that the XUV.e9 will be the new flagship electric vehicle for Mahindra.

The XUV.e9 will fall under the category of SUV coupes, a body style that has been predominantly used by luxury car manufacturers until now. Tata Motors is set to become the first manufacturer in India to introduce an SUV coupe with their upcoming Curvv model, scheduled to be launched later this year.

On the other hand, Mahindra has previously ventured into the SUV coupe segment. Eight years ago, Mahindra unveiled the XUV Aero concept at Auto Expo 2016. Although the concept received significant attention, the project was put on hold due to the high production costs associated with the SUV at that time.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch

The Mahindra XUV.e9 will have dimensions of 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and a height of 1,690 mm. It will be based on the INGLO platform and feature a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The spy shots of the XUV.e9 reveal its imposing presence due to its large size. The front design will be similar to the XUVe.8, featuring a light bar, vertically mounted headlamps, and LED Daytime Running Lamps. The absence of a traditional grille, along with a flat bonnet and muscular haunches, adds to the SUV's bold appearance. The coupe-like roof design slopes downwards after the B-pillar, complemented by flush door handles on the sides and rear door handles positioned on the C-pillar.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 17:07 PM IST
