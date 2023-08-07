Mahindra Thar EV Concept unveil on August 15: 5 highlights we would love to see

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUV models in the country and has seen an impressive growth in demand and presence on Indian roads since its updated version was launched back in October of 2020. While its off-road capabilities are quite legendary, the Thar SUV now also has a very modern visual appeal and the cabin is quite well loaded with features. Powered by both petrol and diesel engines, Mahindra is now all set to showcase the Thar EV Concept as well.

Mahindra Thar EV Concept will be unveiled to the world for the first time ever on August 15 at an event in Cape Town. The company confirmed this last week and this has set off a whole lot of buzz among enthusiasts in the Indian market. At present, the company's only all-electric SUV is the XUV400 which is essentially a rehashed version of the XUV300 sub-compact SUV. But while the XUV400 was positioned as a rival to the Tata Nexon EV and has not made much of an impression on buyers, the Thar EV - in its eventual production form - could well be a game-changer for Mahindra.

Mahindra and Mahindra may not be a power player in the electric vehicle (EV) segment at present but the company has time and again underlined its firm focus on stepping out and striking big. In August of last year, the company unveiled its 'INGLO EV platform' which would serve as the base for as many as five all-electric models by 2026. And the showcase of a Thar EV Concept could further its all-electric ambitions.

The Mahindra Thar is famed for its off-road capabilities and rugged built. But what could its all-electric version bring to the table? Here are five highlights of Mahindra Thar EV that we would love to see on the eventual production model:

Mahindra Thar EV: Rugged Range

Range is the single most important factor that decides the fate of electric vehicles the world over. And for a 4x4 demon meant for the wilds, this would become even more crucial. The Thar EV needs to offer an impressive per-charge range to allow owners to drive it beyond the tarmac without worrying much about the range remaining. For reference alone, the Mahindra XUV400 has a claimed range of 456 kilometres.

Mahindra Thar EV: Quick Charge Options

An impressive range is great but having the ability to charge the battery in quick time is also important for an SUV that is tailor-made for the outdoors. So once again, the Thar EV eventually has to keep an eye out on how quickly its battery can be powered to either full or at least a respectable level to drive back to civilisation.

A legend reborn, with an electric vision. Welcome to the future.



📌Cape Town, South Africa

🗓️15th August, 2023#Futurescape #GoGlobal pic.twitter.com/2ixVvmbOL9 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 5, 2023

Mahindra Thar EV: Cargo Space

The Mahindra Thar SUV has many strengths but cargo space is not one of them. The cabin is quite cramped for people at the back and luggage space is next to nil. The Thar EV, however, has the potential to open up more spaces. The engine bay, for instance, can be equipped with a storage space because the mechanical parts of a conventional vehicle would be absent. Many modern-day EVs have what is now called a ‘Frunk’ or front trunk and this could be a great addition on the Thar EV as well.

Mahindra Thar EV: Updated Feature List

The Thar SUV is well equipped but its electric alternative is likely to cater to a rather niche set of buyers who could expect even more. While the display units would certainly be updated to put out battery, performance and range related information, other feature additions - whether layout or upholstery or even things like an air purifier - could lend the production model even more armour.

Mahindra Thar EV: Distinct Visual Appeal

Thar looks absolutely solid and almost menacing in its current form. No real point in tinkering with the exterior visual highlights then, right? But the Thar EV, when it is eventually and officially launched, would command a price premium because of obvious reasons. To tweak certain bits - even if this means prominent EV badges - could go a fair way in helping owners showcase that this here is a zero-emission, 4x4 monster.

