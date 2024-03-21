Mahindra partners with Adani Total Energies for expansive EV charging infra

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with Adani Total Energies to set up an expansive electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India, PTI has reported. The homegrown automaker has reportedly inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) for this.

The automaker has reportedly stated that under this partnership, the two companies will roll out electric mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for its customers. Mahindra also stated that customers of its only electric car, which is currently on sale in India, the XUV400 Pro, will now have access to more than 1,100 EV chargers across the country.

Speaking on this collaboration, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra, reportedly said that this alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring the automaker's customers seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. He reportedly further added that in line with the commitment to enhance customer experience with a partner network, the automaker is actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles.

The auto giant is gearing up for a major EV offensive. Mahindra already unveiled its pure electric vehicle platform in August 2022 and announced that a total of five electric cars will be introduced in India. All these electric vehicles will come based on a new modular platform INGLO. Mahindra also stated that the first of these electric vehicles will be the XUV.e8, followed by XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 respectively. The upcoming Mahindra EVs will come with sizes ranging between 4.3 metres and five metres. These electric cars will be available in two types of battery packs: blade and prismatic. Mahindra also revealed that its upcoming range of electric cars will have battery capacity between 60 kWh and 80 kWh and will be capable of fast charging at 175 kW. Also, these Mahindra electric cars will be able to be fast charged up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes, the OEM claimed.

