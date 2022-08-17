Mahindra in talks with various state governments for EV production site

The kind of subsidies that a state will offer for making of EVs will be one of the criteria for Mahindra to make the decision of setting up of EV building infrastructure.

Home-grown automaker Mahindra has initiated talks with various state governments for setting up of electric vehicle manufacturing site for its upcoming range of electric vehicles, that it revealed on the 75th Independence Day. Of the five electric SUVs that the automaker revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026. The company will evaluate incentives offered by different state governments before finalising a site and the strategy for production of these EVs.

The kind of subsidies that a state will offer for making of EVs will be one of the criteria to make the decision of setting up of EV building infrastructure in that state. "So, we are waiting to go through that process and will keep two-three options open before firming up our manufacturing strategy," the company's Executive Director - Auto and Farm Sectors - Rajesh Jejurikar told PTI.

As for the company's internal combustion engine range, it rolls out vehicles from plants in various states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The company is open to the option of going in for production of EVs at its existing passenger vehicle manufacturing plants or looking for a new plant for electric SUVs. “We are open to multiple options. I am not saying that subsidy will be the only criteria but it is definitely one criteria in deciding where to make," Jejurikar said.

He added that the company would prefer a state which already has a ready automotive manufacturing infrastructure. “It has to be in an automotive hub. So, we are obviously not going to go to a state where there is no automotive ecosystem. We have enough states now with such ecosystems which are focussing on attracting EV investments," he added.

Mahindra plans to manufacture its five electric SUVs under two brands - XUV and the all-new electric-only brand, called BE.

