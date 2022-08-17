HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra In Talks With Various State Governments For Ev Production Site

Mahindra in talks with various state governments for EV production site

The kind of subsidies that a state will offer for making of EVs will be one of the criteria for Mahindra to make the decision of setting up of EV building infrastructure.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 18:10 PM
Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.

Home-grown automaker Mahindra has initiated talks with various state governments for setting up of electric vehicle manufacturing site for its upcoming range of electric vehicles, that it revealed on the 75th Independence Day. Of the five electric SUVs that the automaker revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026. The company will evaluate incentives offered by different state governments before finalising a site and the strategy for production of these EVs.

The kind of subsidies that a state will offer for making of EVs will be one of the criteria to make the decision of setting up of EV building infrastructure in that state. "So, we are waiting to go through that process and will keep two-three options open before firming up our manufacturing strategy," the company's Executive Director - Auto and Farm Sectors - Rajesh Jejurikar told PTI.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs)

As for the company's internal combustion engine range, it rolls out vehicles from plants in various states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The company is open to the option of going in for production of EVs at its existing passenger vehicle manufacturing plants or looking for a new plant for electric SUVs. “We are open to multiple options. I am not saying that subsidy will be the only criteria but it is definitely one criteria in deciding where to make," Jejurikar said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

He added that the company would prefer a state which already has a ready automotive manufacturing infrastructure. “It has to be in an automotive hub. So, we are obviously not going to go to a state where there is no automotive ecosystem. We have enough states now with such ecosystems which are focussing on attracting EV investments," he added.

Mahindra plans to manufacture its five electric SUVs under two brands - XUV and the all-new electric-only brand, called BE.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 18:10 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Japan auto lobby says it is concerned about new U.S. law on EV credits
Japan auto lobby says it is concerned about new U.S. law on EV credits
BMW electric cars will soon get EV batteries similar to Tesla: Reports
BMW electric cars will soon get EV batteries similar to Tesla: Reports
Honda Activa Premium Edition unveiled in a social media post
Honda Activa Premium Edition unveiled in a social media post
Electric vehicle makers face another disruption as the power crisis hits China
Electric vehicle makers face another disruption as the power crisis hits China
BMW Motorrad launches K 1600 range of motorcycles, pricing starts at ₹30 lakh
BMW Motorrad launches K 1600 range of motorcycles, pricing starts at 30 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city