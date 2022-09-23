HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Aims For Funds For Evs, In Talks To Raise Over 4,000 Crore: Report

Mahindra aims for funds for EVs, in talks to raise over 4,000 crore: Report

According to sources quoted by news agency Reuters, Mahindra's electric vehicle business is looking out for investors to get around $500 million (about 4,048 crore) to push for EVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 08:49 AM
Mahindra recently showcased five electric concept vehicles which will define its EV future. Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Mahindra recently showcased five electric concept vehicles which will define its EV future. Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Mahindra recently showcased five electric concept vehicles which will define its EV future. Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.
Mahindra recently showcased five electric concept vehicles which will define its EV future. Of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed, the first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026.

Mahindra and Mahindra is looking for investors to fund its new EV business as it plans to ramp up the electric vehicle push in India to take on Tata Motors. The carmaker, which specialises in manufacturing SUVs, had recently showcased its plans to go all-out on EVs with the debut of five electric concept vehicles in UK. It also unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV recently, which is set to be launched early next year. According to reports, Mahindra is looking to raise as much as $500 million (roughly converted to 4,048 crore) to support its EV push.

News agency Reuters has cited ‘sources with direct knowledge’ who revealed that the carmaker is in talks to find a long-term global investor. The talks are in early stages with global green funds and private equity firms. According to Reuters, some investors have shown interest recently to fund around $800 million and have held talks with the carmaker. Reuters quoted its source saying, “Mahindra wants to bring a benchmark investor onboard but does not want to dilute a large stake at present."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mahindra showcased its five new electric SUV concepts in August at its UK facility. The five EVs will be Mahindra's range of new battery electric SUVs set to be launched in coming years. The first four are expected to launch between December 2024 and 2026. Mahindra is aiming all-electric models to contribute nearly one-third of its overall SUV sales by March 2027.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier, Mahindra had announced tie-up with British International Investment in an effort to increase investment to manufacture its upcoming electric cars for India. The automaker will get 1,925 crore investment from the British firm to help finance the production of Mahindra Electric's upcoming EVs under the Born Electric brand.

Mahindra has also joined hands with Volkswagen to get EV components like drivetrains and batteries. The two carmakers are also planning joint vehicle projects, local manufacturing of battery cells and developing charging solutions.

Mahindra's push for EVs could spell an interesting phase in the electric vehicle segment in India which is currently dominated by Tata Motors. Tata EVs have a market share of more than 80 per cent and continues to grow. Mahindra aims to challenge Tata's dominance with its fleet of six electric SUVs in the next few years.

India, which is the world's fourth-largest car market, is still at an early stage of EV adoption. Despite EV sales picking up by leaps and bounds every year, they still make up just one per cent of overall car sales. The Centre aims 30 per cent of all cars on Indian roads to EVs by 2030.

 

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Born Electric Electric car Electric vehicle XUV400
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Prices, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Prices, specs and features compared
Tesla recalls over one million EVs to update window reversing software
Tesla recalls over one million EVs to update window reversing software
Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city