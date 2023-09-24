Komaki LY electric scooter gets massive price cut for festive season

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Komaki has cut the price of its LY dual-battery electric scooter by ₹21,000 for the festive season. Customers will need to pay ₹1,13,999 to bring home the battery-powered vehicle instead of the original price of ₹1,34,999. The discount is valid across the country for a limited period, till Diwali. The initiative aims to boost sales during the peak season and encourage transition to electric models.

The Komaki LY electric scooter comes with dual batteries of 62V32AH, which can be removed and charged anywhere. A full charge per battery takes less than five hours. The TFT screen of Komaki LY comes loaded with features such as onboard navigation, a sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, and other ready-to-ride features.

The electric scooter gets three gear modes – Eco, Sports, and Turbo. The model features LED front winkers, 3000-watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers, parking assist/cruise control, reverse assist, and a host of other differential points. The batteries together provide the rider with a range of up to 200-km per charge. Per battery range goes up to 85-km per charge. Komaki LY gets a top speed of 55-60 kmph.

