Komaki LY electric scooter gets massive price cut for festive season

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Komaki has cut the price of its LY dual-battery electric scooter by 21,000 for the festive season. Customers will need to pay 1,13,999 to bring home the battery-powered vehicle instead of the original price of 1,34,999. The discount is valid across the country for a limited period, till Diwali. The initiative aims to boost sales during the peak season and encourage transition to electric models.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 16:02 PM
Komaki LY electric scooter

The Komaki LY electric scooter comes with dual batteries of 62V32AH, which can be removed and charged anywhere. A full charge per battery takes less than five hours. The TFT screen of Komaki LY comes loaded with features such as onboard navigation, a sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, and other ready-to-ride features.

The electric scooter gets three gear modes – Eco, Sports, and Turbo. The model features LED front winkers, 3000-watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers, parking assist/cruise control, reverse assist, and a host of other differential points. The batteries together provide the rider with a range of up to 200-km per charge. Per battery range goes up to 85-km per charge. Komaki LY gets a top speed of 55-60 kmph.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 16:02 PM IST
