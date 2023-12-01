Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Komaki has announced that they are offering discounts on its LY electric scooter. The manufacturer has not revealed till when these discounts are applicable. Komaki LY electric scooter will be offered with a discount of ₹18,968. This brings down the electric scooter's price from ₹96,968 to ₹78,000. It is important to note that these prices are ex-showroom.

Komaki is offering LY in two battery pack options. There is a single battery pack and a dual battery pack. Both versions have a top speed of between 55 to 60 kmph. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether the discount is being offered on the dual-battery version or not. The single-battery pack version has a claimed range of 80 to 85 km whereas the dual-battery pack version claims a riding range of 160 km to 200 km. The battery packs are removable and they take 4 hours 55 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent. The scooter also comes with regen and there are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Sport and Turbo.

The scooter is equipped with a TFT screen that comes with onboard navigation, a sound system, LED turn indicators, parking assist, calling features and even Bluetooth connectivity. The battery pack powers a 3000-watt hub motor. Komaki LY comes in an array of colours such as Cherry Red, Metal Grey, and Jet Black.

Commenting on the discounts, Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, said "At Komaki, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility while ensuring that our products are within reach for a broader audience. The discount on the LY model is a testament to our commitment to making electric vehicles more affordable and contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future."

