Kochi Police inducts Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle into its fleet

Revolt Motors, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, has announced the induction of the RV400 electric motorcycle in the Kochi Police Department. The electric motorcycle was handed over to the Kochi Police earlier this week on the occasion of World Environment Day. The Revolt RV400 is the company’s only offering and has been on sale since 2019 and has been a popular choice among fleet buyers.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 12:32 PM
The Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle has been inducted into the Kochi Police Department

It’s unclear as to how many units of the Revolt RV400 have been handed over to the Kochi Police Department. It’s likely that the e-motorcycles will be used for patrolling in the city, allowing for lower emissions. The RV400 supplied to the Kochi Police appears to be largely stock barring the panniers on either side and the ‘Police’ stickering across the bike. Police departments in most cities across India use 150-200 cc motorcycles for patrolling with the exception of Royal Enfields in some places.

The RV400 is the first electric motorcycle to go on sale in India. While sales were stopped temporarily last year, the RV400 went on sale once again a few months ago with a price tag of rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The e-bike has been well-accepted for last-mile delivery duties. The e-motorcycle packs a 3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge.

On the feature front, the Revolt RV400 gets an LED headlamp, digital console, keyless ignition, a speaker system, three riding modes and more. Power on the e-motorcycle comes from the 5 kW motor tuned for 4 bhp and 54 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 85 kmph. The RV400 can be fully charged in 4.5 hours.

RattanIndia Enterprises recently acquired Revolt Motors and the company has been working on expanding operations. While it re-launched the bike earlier in the year, it’s now working on establishing a retail network and recently inaugurated 15 new dealerships located in Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt RV400 Revolt Motors Kochi Police Police vehicles
