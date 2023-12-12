Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Which electric scooter should you buy

The Indian electric scooter market is rapidly bulging and several models from both legacy automakers and EV startups have been making their entry into the space. The latest entrant in this space is the Kinetic Green Zulu, which comes as a conventional-looking electric scooter meant for commuting in and around the city and is priced under ₹1 lakh. With this model, Kinetic Green is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the company, as Zulu will have to compete with rivals like Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters.

Kinetic Green Zulu has been launched in India at ₹94,990 (ex-showroom). The latest electric scooter from Kinetic Green aims to grab a sizeable share of the Indian electric scooter market. However, with competitors like Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro already available in the market, it is not a very easy task for the Zulu.

Watch: Kinetic Green Zulu: A new EV on the block

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Kinetic Green Zulu and Ola S1X+.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Price

Kinetic Green Zulu comes priced at ₹94,900 (ex-showroom). This pricing is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. Kinetic Green is also offering the scooter for subscription at ₹69,000. The Ola S1X+ electric scooter comes priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). However, the scooter comes priced at ₹106,779 (ex-showroom), if purchased with the charger.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Specification

Kinetic Green Zulu gets power from a 2.27 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard this electric scooter churns out 2.8 bhp peak power and enables the scooter to run up to 104 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph. The battery of this EV can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in 30 minutes using a 15 Amp charging socket.

The Ola S1X+ is capable of running 151 kilometres on a single charge and it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Also, this EV can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It can sprint 0-60 kmph in 5.5 seconds. Powering this electric scooter is a 3 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: