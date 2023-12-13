Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kinetic Green Zulu Vs Okinawa Praisepro: Which Electric Scooter To Choose

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Price and specification comparison

Electric scooters in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand, sales and model influx. Over the last few years, several legacy players and EV startups have launched a wide range of electric two-wheelers in India and a majority of them are scooters. The latest one to enter the Indian electric two-wheeler market is the Kinetic Green Zulu, which is an electric scooter meant for commuting in and around the city and is priced under 1 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 11:46 AM
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.

Kinetic Green has launched its latest electric scooter Zulu in India at 94,900 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter has a mundane yet practical design and is meant for commuting. The EV comes competing with rivals such as Ola Electric's S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.

Watch: Kinetic Green Zulu: A new EV on the block

Here is a price and specification comparison between Kinetic Green Zulu and Okinawa PraisePro.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Price

Kinetic Green Zulu comes priced at 94,900 (ex-showroom). This pricing is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. Kinetic Green is also offering the scooter under its subscription model at 69,000. On the other hand, the Okinawa PraisePro electric scooter comes priced at 99,645 (ex-showroom). The Kinetic Green Zulu is highly competitive against its rival PraisePro when it comes to pricing.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Specification

The all-new Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter gets power from a 2.27 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard this electric scooter churns out 2.8 bhp peak power and enables the scooter to run up to 104 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph. The battery of this EV can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in 30 minutes using a 15 Amp charging socket, claims Kinetic Green.

The Okinawa PraisePro electric scooter is powered by a detachable 2.08 kWh battery pack, while the electric motor onboard churns out 3.62 bhp peak power. The electric scooter claims to have a range of 81 kilometres on a single charge, while it can run at a top speed of 56 kmph. Also, the battery of this electric scooter can be charged fully within two to three hours, claimed the automaker.

The Kinetic Green Zulu clearly offers a much better range compared to the Okinawa PraisePro. However, when it comes to top speed, the Zulu offers slightly better performance than its rival.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 11:46 AM IST

