HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia To Enter Electric Pickup Truck Segment, Plans To Launch Two Models By 2027

Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027

Kia Motors plans to launch a total of 14 battery electric vehicles globally by 2027.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 02:56 PM
Kia is working on two different electric pickup trucks set to be introduced by 2027. (Representational image)
Kia is working on two different electric pickup trucks set to be introduced by 2027. (Representational image)
Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Kia is working on two different electric pickup trucks set to be introduced by 2027. (Representational image)
Kia is working on two different electric pickup trucks set to be introduced by 2027. (Representational image)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is the latest car brand to enter the electric pickup truck, as the OEM has announced it will launch two models in the segment by 2027. One of them will be a dedicated electric pickup truck and another one will be a strategic model for emerging markets.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This means one would be the competitor against rivals like Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, while the other one will be positioned lower with smaller size and lower performance capability.

(Also read: Kia plans to expand GT line with electric vehicles)

The two electric pickup trucks will come as part of the Hyundai-owned automaker's ambitious electric vehicle product strategy, under which it aims to bring 13 battery electric vehicles by 2027. Interestingly, Kia previously said that it would launch 11 electric vehicles by 2026. However, now the brand has added three more EVs, including two pickup trucks and an entry-level BEV. The larger pickup truck is expected to hit the market sometime in 2026.

Kia has not revealed any further details about these upcoming electric pickup trucks. This is going to be interesting to see how both Hyundai and Kia introduce their respective electric pickup trucks.

Kia has hinted that its mid-size electric SUVs and electric pickup trucks will be manufactured in the US from 2024. In that case, the larger electric pickup truck would be built in the US, which would be one of the major target market spaces for the car brand. The company aims to make its small and medium-sized electric vehicles in the European plants from 2025.

Kia has already launched its EV6 last year and its GT variant is set to launch soon. The automaker is also working on Kia EV9 flagship SUV that is slated for launch in 2023. Besides that, Kia has planned to launch two electric pickup trucks and an entry-level battery-electric vehicle as well.

The electric pickup truck is one of the emerging segments where several automakers are aiming to launch their products. Ford and GMC have already brought their respective vehicles into the space, while Toyota, Chevrolet and Tesla are working on their own products.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 02:56 PM IST
TAGS: Kia electric vehicle electric pickup truck electric car electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Ford's future EVs could get hands-free charging technology, patent surfaces
Ford's future EVs could get hands-free charging technology, patent surfaces
2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?
2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city