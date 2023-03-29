Kia EV9 electric SUV to get 541-km range and level-3 ADAS, to launch this year

Kia has introduced its flagship electric SUV EV9 ahead of its launch in the second quarter of this year. Earlier this month, Kia had shown the production version of the EV9. The Korean carmaker has now revealed all details about the electric SUV which was showcased as a concept car at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The EV9 is Kia's second model to be equipped with Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle platform, called E-GMP, after the EV6 SUV launched last year. The three-row electric SUV is equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery and claims to do more than 500 km on a single charge.

Kia will offer the EV9 in different variants with two choices of battery size. There will be a Standard version equipped with a 76.1kWh battery which will be offered with rear-wheel drive system. The long-range version will have a bigger 99.8 kW h battery which will get both RWD and AWD versions. Depending on the variants, the Kia EV9 will offer up to 541 kms of range in a single charge. The electric SUV will come with an 800-volt architecture which should be able to recharge the EV for more than 200 kms in 15 minutes using fast charging.

Despite its size, which measures over five meters in length, the Kia EV9 electric SUV promises to be a lot of fun to drive too. The long range model will come with an electric motor that can generate a 201 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The standard version can generate 215 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque with a quicler 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in about 8.2 seconds. The most powerful AWD variant gets two electric motors that can unleash 380 hp of power and a massive 600 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 0-100 kmph in just six seconds. Kia will also offer Boost feature as part of accessory which can increase torque to 700 Nm and help it sprint 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds.

Kia has announced that it will also introduce level 3 ADAS technology in the EV9 electric SUV. Kia will offer the feature in the higher-spec GT-Line model through its Highway Driving Pilot program. It will use 15 sensors placed around the car to help ease of driving. The sensors will include lidar laser sensors, cameras, radar, and ultrasonics. The EV9 GT-Line version is expected to be launched in 2025. The level 3 ADAS features will only be offered in certain markets.

In terms of other safety features, Kia EV9 will offer blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, and a collision prevention assistance system when parking.

Kia will offer EV9 with six or seven seat configurations. The interior has been made from recycled and sustainable materials like corn, sugar cane, natural oils and recycled PET bottles. The dashboard is dominated by three screens; there is 12.3-inch infotainment screen along with a similar-sized digital instrument cluster besides a third 5.0-inch display. Kia will offer massaging functions on the seats besides other features like 14-speaker Meridian sound system, ambient lighting, massive sunroof and more. The middle row will have captain seats that can swivel up to 180 degrees. Both the second and third rows can fold flat to make room for large cargo space.

Kia plans to launch the EV9 in the US, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets in the second half of this year. Expect the electric SUV to hit Indian roads by next year. Kia aims to sell around one lakh units of the EV every year around the world.

