Kia EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan unveiled. Check what's special

Kia has taken the covers off of its EV3 small SUV and EV4 sedan in concept forms, both of which are expected to soon join the company's all-electric portfolio which is currently highlighted by EV6.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 10:59 AM
Kia EV3 concept is a small SUV that is underlining its modern styling on the outside to eventually connect with the EV-buying audience.

While glimpses of both Kia EV3 and Kia EV4 concepts were previously seen courtesy leaked images, the concept models were revealed in full for the first time at the LA Auto Show. With an emphasis on the styling highlights of both concept models, the Korean brand is attempting to point to what future all-electric models from the brand would offer.

Also Read : Hyundai, Kia models top in study to find out fastest-charging EVs

The design highlights on the outside of both concept models from Kia are quite distinct from one another, obvious by the fact that while one is a small SUV, the other has a sedan body shape. The Kia EV3 concept, for instance, has a forward pushed windshield, a sloping roofline and a disconnected C pillar that links the glasshouse surfaces and gives the roof a floating effect. The wheel arches are prominently flared. On the inside, the concept EV offers a blend of style and practicality, boasting of soft mood lighting and an ultra-clean dashboard surfacing. Advanced ergonomic seat design comprises natural fiber structures to deliver a lightweight, slimmer seat design.

A look at the dashboard layout inside Kia EV3 concept electric SUV.

The Kia EV4 concept on the other hand, gets distinct character lines on its exterior body and has a low nose, a long-tail silhouette, and a technical roof spoiler. The head lights are placed vertically on the far edges of the hood and front bumper. In the cabin, the electric sedan concept sports a unique HVAC user interface that incorporates a control panel that can be stored in the center console when not in use, and applied pin-style air vents. Handwoven fabric stripes applied to the vehicle’s storage area and dashboard create a 3D effect.

A look at the Kia EV4 electric sedan concept.

The Korean company is looking at projecting both Kia EV3 and Kia EV4 concepts as valuable baselines from where to expand its all-electric portfolio.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2023, 10:59 AM IST
