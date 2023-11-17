HT Auto
Which electric car has the quickest charge time? Check out the top-10 list

The worth of an electric car lies almost as much on how quickly its batteries can be charged as on the range that these batteries offer. With electric vehicles (EVs) fast taking over global roads, the need to have the option of quickly re-powering such machines is of utmost importance. But how fast is fast?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM
US-based automotive resource company Edmunds recently took as many as 43 electric cars to test how quickly each can be charged. The battery technology as well as capacity on each of these EVs varied but the objective of the study was to rank the best in terms of fast charging support. And the findings were quite a revelation.

The latest Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD with a single motor came out on top in terms of miles added to range per charge, at 868 miles per hour (approximately 1,400 kms). The 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD took second spot, adding 769 miles per hour of charging (approximately 1,240 kms). Rounding off the top-three list was the dual-motor version of Ioniq 6.

Next on the list was Porsche Taycan 4S which added 690 miles per hour of charging (approximately 1,110 kms) while Kia EV6 GT Line and Ioniq 5 with dual-motor set up followed close. The dominance of Hyundai and Kia brands in the list is very interesting and leaves other renowned brands and their EVs significantly behind.

Mercedes found itself on the list at the seventh spot with the EQS 450+ electric sedan adding around 593 miles per hour of charging (approximately 954 kms) while Genesis Electrified G80 was placed eight (588 miles per hour) and Porsche Taycan GTS followed with 584 miles of extended range per hour of charge (approximately (940 kms).

Tesla may be the world leader when it comes to EVs but it barely made it to the top-10 list. Its Model 3 Long Range managed to add 569 miles per hour of charge (approximately 915 kms). Many of Tesla models, including Model 3, are ranked high among the best-selling electric cars in the world but pitted against rivals in terms of charging speed, the US-based company may have some additional work to complete.

Edmunds notes that several factors affects the charging speed of an electric car - from battery technology and charger capacity to EV weight and charging efficiency. It is further highlighted that the figures for each of the EVs tested for charge speed was done by dividing the average charging power (in kilowatts) by the Edmunds tested consumption figure (kilowatt-hours used for every hundred miles traveled, or kWh/100 miles). This figure was then multiplied by 100 to reveal the miles-per-hour result.

