Kabira Mobility KM5000 unveiled, claims longest range on an electric two-wheeler

Goa-based electric two-wheeler start-up Kabira Mobility has unveiled the new KM500 electric cruiser, which promises to be India’s fastest and longest-riding electric motorcycle. Kabira Mobility claims a top speed of 188 kmph on the KM5000 with a range of 344 km on a single charge. The KM5000 is priced from ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and deliveries will begin in 2024, the company has announced.

The KM500 is Kabira Mobility’s new flagship offering. The company already retails models like the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes in the market. While the complete design isn’t out yet, the teaser image reveals a retro-modern offering sporting a round headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. The electric cruiser is a single-seater and gets an electrified bobber styling. The covered bodywork hints at a sharp design covering the battery pack and electric motor. The bike also rides on wide tyres at the front and rear.

The KM5000 promises to be the fastest electric motorcycle on sale with a top speed of 188 kmph

Speaking of which, Kabira Mobility says the electric powertrain has been developed in collaboration with DeltaEV and is a new patented mid-drive motor. Barring the top speed of 188 kmph, the company has not disclosed the power figures from this electric motor. The model will also come with an 11.6 kWh LFP battery pack, which gives it a range of 344 km. When launched, the KM5000 will get the biggest battery pack on any electric two-wheeler in India, a record that currently belongs to the Ultraviolette F77 with its 10.5 kWh battery pack.

Other features on the KM5000 include a 7-inch touchscreen digital console with 4G connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and in-depth vehicle information as well as telematics. The bike will also come with Showa USD front forks and a gas-charged Nitrox rear monoshock. The KM5000 will also get twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear for braking duties with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Furthermore, Kabira Mobility promises to equip the KM5000 with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), side step, saree guard, fast charging, park assist, fall sensors, and elevation stabiliser, and more. The e-cruiser will also get a projector headlamp as well as full-LED lighting. Colour options will include Midnight Grey, Deep Khaki, and Aquamarine, and the bike also gets customisation options including the brand’s own range of accessories. Kabira says the KM5000 will go on sale by the end of this year.

