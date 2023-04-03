Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept breaks, pumps out 650 hp

Jeep has uncovered the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept at the annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah. The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept comes with an updated electric motor, promising to pup out 650 hp of peak power. Jeep has been tasing the Wrangler Magneto concept for quite some time as part of its electrification strategy. The latest version shows what the battery-electric powered Wrangler can be capable of.

Jeep’s latest concept indicates what we can expect from the automaker in the future. The future EVs from the automaker would include a fully electric off-road Wrangler Magneto designed to tackle the most challenging terrains. The concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a fully electric motor hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission initially tuned to deliver 370 Nm of torque and 285 hp of power.

As part of Stellantis-owned brands, like its sister automotive brands Dodge and Ram, Jeep is striving for 50 per cent of its total sales by 2030 to be fully electric under the automobile company's Dare Forward 2030 strategy. The Wrangler Magneto would be a key part of that plan. The SUV specialist brand will launch three fully electric cars by 2025 in North America and Europe as part of the company's commitment to zero-emission mobility.

Among these three electric SUVs, the first one will be the Jeep Avenger compact SUV promising around 400 km range on a single charge. This would come with a higher stance for offroading. The other two electric cars set for North America are the Jeep Recon, and Wagoneer S. The Jeep Wagoneer S will come as an upscale electric SUV with up to 643 km range.

The automaker known for its rugged SUVs equipped with the legendary 4x4 capability is transitioning towards 4xe technology, which Jeep says is more powerful with instant torque enabling the SUVs to overcome tough challenges of rock or hill climbing in an easier manner.

