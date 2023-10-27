HT Auto
Watch: BYD U8 SUV does a 360-degree turn like a tank at Japan Auto Show

Chinese electric vehicle manufacture BYD showcased a new SUV which can do 360-degree turn at the same place like a battle tank. The electric SUV, which made its debut earlier this year, was showcased doing the party trick at the ongoing Japan Auto Show. Using its highly integrated electric motor developed in house, the U8 SUV is able to rotate 360 degrees without the help of any external device. The stunt left the audience stunned.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM
BYD U8 electric SUV
BYD U8 electric SUV is projected as an off-road vehicle, designed to handle extreme off-road adventures. It stands more than 5 meters in length and 2 meters in width.
BYD U8 electric SUV is projected as an off-road vehicle, designed to handle extreme off-road adventures. It stands more than 5 meters in length and 2 meters in width.

Seen as a rival to the likes of the Range Rover SUV, BYD's Yangwang U8 electric SUV is expected to be launched some time in 2024. The electric SUV will come with combination of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 49.05 kWh LFP Blade battery. It has four independently torque-vectored electric motors which help the SUV generate a staggering 1,180 bhp of power and 1,280 Nm of peak torque powering all four wheels.

BYD claims the U8 SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. The BYD U8 electric SUV promises a range of 180 kms on a single charge and a 1000-km range when running on conventional fuel. The SUV also offers 6kW vehicle-to-load feature which can help power up other devices too.

The BYD U8 electric SUV weighs 3,460 kgs, and stands 5,319 mm long, 2,050 mm wide, 1,930 mm high. The SUV ha a wheelbase of 3,050 mm. It can only carry five people. BYD says the U8 electric SUV is a true off-roader with a 1,000 mm water wading capacity. It also claims that the SUV can float if it gets too deep.

Besides the U8 SUV, BYD has also showcased some of its other electric vehicles at the Japan Auto Show. This also includes the India-bound Seal electric sedan, which was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Greater Noida in January this year. BYD is expected to launch its electric sedan Seal in India soon. It passed the crash tests at Euro NCAP with five-star rating recently.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: Range Rover BYD Electric vehicle Electric car EV Japan Auto Show

