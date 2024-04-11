India and Europe unite for EV battery recycling revolution. Check details

India and the European Union (EU) are forging a path towards sustainable transportation through a collaborative initiative aimed at promoting Battery Recycling Technologies for Electric Vehicles (EVs). This partnership, launched under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), seeks to bolster cooperation among European and Indian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups in the clean technology sector.

India and the European Union are teaming up to advance Battery Recycling Technologies for EVs through a collaborative matchmaking event. This initiati

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in April 2022, the India-EU TTC is aimed to reflect the commitment of both regions to foster innovation and strengthen economic ties. One of the key initiatives under this council is a matchmaking event designed to provide a platform for Indian and EU start-ups in EV Battery Recycling Technologies to showcase their innovative solutions and connect with venture capitalists and solution adopters.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Scheduled for June 2024, the event will see twelve start-ups—six from each region—selected to pitch their ideas. Following these presentations, six finalists—three from the EU and three from India—will be granted the opportunity to visit India and the EU, respectively.

The overarching goal of the event is to identify, support, and promote start-ups dedicated to advancing battery recycling technologies for EVs. By facilitating cooperation, potential trade avenues, customer relations, and investment opportunities, the event aims to accelerate the development of advanced battery recycling techniques focused on waste minimization and resource sustainability.

Also Read : Inside India’s burgeoning EV battery recycling ecosystem

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, underscored the importance of harmonising efforts with EU innovators to jointly develop battery recycling solutions that drive industry expansion. He stated, "Our objective is to harmonise efforts with EU innovators to jointly develop battery recycling solutions that drive industry expansion. We are dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment where sustainability and innovation form the cornerstone of a flourishing circular economy."

Similarly, Marc Lemaitre, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, emphasised the significance of collaboration in the EV Battery Recycling industry to unlock innovative possibilities leading to a green and circular economy. He remarked, "The match-making event is a step-ahead to unlock innovative possibilities leading to a green and circular economy. We encourage innovators from the EU to seize this opportunity and explore potential collaborations with their Indian counterparts."

By leveraging the expertise and innovative spirit of start-ups from both regions, the EU and India aims to drive the change in the EV industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. Interested start-ups from India and the EU are invited to submit their Expressions of Interest by April 30, 2024.

First Published Date: